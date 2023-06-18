Airtel Zambia Introduces eSIM Service for SIM-Less Connectivity

Airtel Zambia introduces eSIM, enabling customers to access mobile services without a physical SIM card, offering convenience and flexibility.

Highlights

  • Airtel Zambia launches eSIM service, allowing customers to access mobile services without a physical SIM card.
  • Switching to eSIM is made easy at selected Airtel shops with a nominal fee.
  • eSIM eliminates concerns about SIM card loss, damage, or swapping.

Airtel Zambia has announced the launch of the eSIM service. This service allows customers to access mobile services without needing a physical SIM card. With eSIM, customers can enjoy a seamless and convenient experience, eliminating the hassle of dealing with SIM card loss, damage, or replacement.

Airtel Zambia's eSIM Service

The introduction of eSIM by Airtel Zambia marks a significant step forward in the telecommunications industry. Customers will now have the freedom to connect and stay digitally connected without the constraints of a physical SIM card. By adopting this advanced technology, Airtel Zambia aims to provide its customers with greater flexibility and convenience in accessing their mobile services.

Benefits of eSIM

To switch to the eSIM service, Airtel Zambia customers can simply visit selected Airtel shops with only K30. This straightforward process allows customers to easily transition to eSIM and enjoy the benefits of sim-less connectivity. The eSIM technology offers a range of advantages, including the elimination of SIM card loss or damage worries, as well as the inconvenience of SIM swapping.

HD Voice Calls with VoLTE

Alongside the introduction of eSIM, the company has also recently launched HD Voice calls with VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology. This feature enables customers to enjoy high-definition voice calls with superior sound quality and instant call connectivity. While Apple devices already support this technology, Airtel is actively working with other handset manufacturers to ensure compatibility in the near future.

Customers can now embrace the future of connectivity with Airtel Zambia's eSIM service and experience the benefits of living "sim-lessly."

