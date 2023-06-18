Altafiber to Acquire Bridgewired’s Broadband Infrastructure Assets

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Altafiber announces its acquisition of Bridgewired's broadband infrastructure assets, enhancing its network reach and promoting digital inclusion.

Highlights

  • Altafiber acquires Bridgewired's broadband infrastructure assets, expanding its fiber network coverage.
  • The acquisition aims to promote digital inclusion in Warren, Greene, and Clinton Counties.
  • Bridgewired's fiber optic network serves approximately 1,500 addresses with gigabit connectivity.

Follow Us

Altafiber to Acquire Bridgewired's Broadband Infrastructure Assets

Altafiber, the leading supplier of fibre-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, announced its agreement to acquire the broadband infrastructure assets of Bridgewired. The Ohio-based Bridgewired operates a robust fibre optic network, delivering high-speed gigabit Internet services to locations in Warren County, Greene County, and Clinton County.

Strengthening Fiber Network Coverage

The agreement, executed on June 9, 2023, includes the transfer of Bridgewired's fibre network and the assumption of its existing customer base. Under a transition services agreement, Bridgewired will also provide certain management services to altafiber during the transition phase. The closing of the transaction is anticipated to take place in the third quarter of this year.

Also Read: Zzoomm Brings Full Fibre Broadband to Bewdley, Worcestershire

With an investment of over USD 1.5 billion into its fibre network infrastructure, altafiber delivers reliable fibre-based services in the region. Their network currently covers approximately 80 percent of addresses in Greater Cincinnati. The acquisition of Bridgewired's assets aligns with altafiber's ongoing expansion plans in Warren, Greene, and Clinton Counties, further solidifying their market presence.

Bridgewired's Commitment to Bridging the Digital Divide

According to the statement, Bridgewired, established in 2016, embarked on a mission to bridge the digital divide by deploying fibre optic lines in Warren County. Since then, they have expanded their operations to encompass Greene County and Clinton County. Bridgewired says it operates an extensive network spanning 65 miles of mainline fibre optic infrastructure, connecting approximately 1,500 addresses with gigabit connectivity.

Altafiber's Ongoing Expansion Plans

Altafiber said, "We look forward to building on the strong foundation Bridgewired has established and increasing access to gigabit Internet to consumers and businesses in Warren County, Greene County, and Clinton County."

As a part of its growth strategy, Cincinnati Bell, operating as altafiber, has been delivering integrated communication solutions to residential and business customers over its fibre-optic network. Their services encompass high-speed internet, video, voice, and data. The company also provides services in Hawaii under the brand Hawaiian Telcom.

Also Read: Orange Expands 1 Gbps Fiber Optic Network to 32 New Locations in Moldova

Fiber-Based Services to Rural Areas

With the acquisition of Bridgewired's broadband infrastructure assets, altafiber is poised to further expand its market reach and provide enhanced fibre-based services to rural areas, promoting digital inclusion and connectivity in the region.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments