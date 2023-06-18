Altafiber to Acquire Bridgewired’s Broadband Infrastructure Assets

Altafiber, the leading supplier of fibre-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, announced its agreement to acquire the broadband infrastructure assets of Bridgewired. The Ohio-based Bridgewired operates a robust fibre optic network, delivering high-speed gigabit Internet services to locations in Warren County, Greene County, and Clinton County.

Strengthening Fiber Network Coverage

The agreement, executed on June 9, 2023, includes the transfer of Bridgewired's fibre network and the assumption of its existing customer base. Under a transition services agreement, Bridgewired will also provide certain management services to altafiber during the transition phase. The closing of the transaction is anticipated to take place in the third quarter of this year.

With an investment of over USD 1.5 billion into its fibre network infrastructure, altafiber delivers reliable fibre-based services in the region. Their network currently covers approximately 80 percent of addresses in Greater Cincinnati. The acquisition of Bridgewired's assets aligns with altafiber's ongoing expansion plans in Warren, Greene, and Clinton Counties, further solidifying their market presence.

Bridgewired's Commitment to Bridging the Digital Divide

According to the statement, Bridgewired, established in 2016, embarked on a mission to bridge the digital divide by deploying fibre optic lines in Warren County. Since then, they have expanded their operations to encompass Greene County and Clinton County. Bridgewired says it operates an extensive network spanning 65 miles of mainline fibre optic infrastructure, connecting approximately 1,500 addresses with gigabit connectivity.

Altafiber's Ongoing Expansion Plans

Altafiber said, "We look forward to building on the strong foundation Bridgewired has established and increasing access to gigabit Internet to consumers and businesses in Warren County, Greene County, and Clinton County."

As a part of its growth strategy, Cincinnati Bell, operating as altafiber, has been delivering integrated communication solutions to residential and business customers over its fibre-optic network. Their services encompass high-speed internet, video, voice, and data. The company also provides services in Hawaii under the brand Hawaiian Telcom.

Fiber-Based Services to Rural Areas

With the acquisition of Bridgewired's broadband infrastructure assets, altafiber is poised to further expand its market reach and provide enhanced fibre-based services to rural areas, promoting digital inclusion and connectivity in the region.