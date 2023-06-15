Zzoomm Brings Full Fibre Broadband to Bewdley, Worcestershire



Full-broadband provider Zzoomm has announced a major milestone in its mission to bring lightning-fast internet speeds to communities across the UK. Zzoomm announced that parts of Bewdley can now access their revolutionary 100 percent Full Fibre broadband network, marking a significant step forward for the town's residents and businesses.

Result of Euro 4 million investment

According to the statement, the ambitious project, which commenced following Zzoomm's Euro 4 million investment in Bewdley in October 2022, is progressing on schedule. The company is rolling out its Gigabit, future-ready Full Fibre network to approximately 5,000 properties in what is being hailed as one of the most substantial civil infrastructure undertakings the town has ever witnessed.

The company says first homes and businesses in Bewdley can now order Zzoomm's Full Fibre broadband and experience a reliable, ultra-fast internet connection. This development comes from Zzoomm's recent announcement regarding its successful deployment of services in Congleton, Cheshire.

Also Read: Orange Expands 1 Gbps Fiber Optic Network to 32 New Locations in Moldova

Bewdley Joins the growing list of digitally inclusive towns

Bewdley, renowned for its agricultural heritage and serving as a gateway to the picturesque Wyre Forest, now joins the rapidly expanding list of digitally inclusive towns benefiting from Zzoomm's network. By leveraging technology, Zzoomm says it is revolutionizing internet connectivity and bidding farewell to the sluggish and unreliable copper infrastructure utilized by other broadband providers in the region.

Reliable and high-speed connectivity for Bewdley

With Zzoomm's investment and commitment to delivering unmatched broadband services, Bewdley can look forward to a new era of reliable and high-speed internet connections. This development is set to empower local businesses, improve digital accessibility, and enhance the overall quality of life for the community.

Zzoomm continues its ambitious network expansion plans, and more towns and cities throughout the UK can anticipate the arrival of next-generation Full Fibre broadband.