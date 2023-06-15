India Set to Witness an Exponential Surge in 5G Subscribers

A recent report released by TeamLease Services, titled "India's 5G rollout: Revolutionising the People Supply Chain," has shed light on the tremendous growth expected in India's 5G landscape. According to the report, the number of 5G subscribers in India is projected to surge by a staggering 2,125%, reaching 690 million by the end of 2028. This remarkable increase is anticipated to elevate mobile subscription coverage from 77% in 2022 to a remarkable 94% in 2028.

The global 5G scenario is also poised for significant expansion, with 5G mobile subscriptions predicted to reach an impressive five billion by the close of 2028.

One of the key findings of the report emphasises the critical need for India to cultivate a skilled workforce of at least eight million by 2025 in order to fully harness the transformative potential of 5G technology. With the exponential growth of 5G subscribers, it becomes imperative to equip the workforce with the necessary skills to navigate the intricacies of this advanced network infrastructure.

The report also delves into the industries expected to reap the most substantial benefits from 5G implementation. Of the 297 companies surveyed, 80% highlighted that the primary beneficiaries of 5G would be the information technology (IT) and banking & financial services (BFSI) sectors. These industries are anticipated to witness a significant enhancement in their operational efficiency and service delivery through the integration of 5G technology.

Additionally, education, gaming, and retail & e-commerce emerged as other sectors poised to leverage the advantages offered by 5G. With enhanced connectivity, these industries can transform the way they engage with their audiences and deliver their products and services.

The report further highlights the potential job creation opportunities associated with 5G implementation. Approximately 46% of Indian companies surveyed expressed optimism about job creation, projecting a range of 61% to 80% within the first year of 5G's implementation. This presents a promising scenario for employment growth and economic development.