Ericsson Reaches One Million 5G Radios Milestone for Telia Produced in Poland

Ericsson and Telia, a Nordic and Baltic digital communications company, have achieved a remarkable milestone in their partnership. With the support of manufacturing partner Flex in Poland, Ericsson has announced successfully producing one million 5G radios, with the millionth unit set to be installed at Telia.

According to Ericsson, this accomplishment solidifies Ericsson's position as a key 5G radio access network (RAN) vendor for Telia's next-generation network, contributing to the ongoing transformation of the Nordics and the Baltics.

Ericsson's AIR 3278 Unit

The millionth radio from Ericsson, in the form of a 5G Massive MIMO radio, known as the antenna-integrated radio (AIR) solution, specifically the AIR 3278. This advanced radio unit offers several advantages over previous generations, including reduced energy consumption, a smaller and lighter design, larger bandwidth, and higher capacity.

AIR 3278 Unit Configuration

The AIR 3278 incorporates an impressive Massive MIMO configuration, integrating 32 transmit, and 32 receive antennas into a single unit. Ericsson says it remains dedicated to further improving the size and energy efficiency of its 5G radio products while actively developing new technologies for energy-efficient installations.

Longstanding Partnership between Ericsson and Telia

For decades, Ericsson and Telia have been at the forefront of delivering secure, fast, and reliable wireless network coverage across the Nordics and beyond. Since their collaboration began more than forty years ago, their innovative solutions have played a pivotal role in establishing a global mobile communication infrastructure, benefitting billions of people worldwide.

The production of the millionth 5G radio signifies a significant milestone in this longstanding partnership. The event was celebrated earlier this year at Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm, where the President and CEO of Ericsson and the President and CEO of Telia Company commemorated the achievement by signing the radio. As part of their collaboration, Ericsson is providing Telia with 5G coverage for all their sites in Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and Lithuania.

Flex Factory in Poland

The Flex factory in Tczew, Poland, serves as one of the primary European facilities for Ericsson's 5G radio production, responsible for most radios destined for Telia's network. According to the statement, this facility plays a crucial role in Ericsson's global supply chain strategy, allowing the company to work closely with customers through its European operations.

Ericsson's Global Supply Chain and Production Footprint

Ericsson operates a global and flexible supply chain positioned to cater to customer needs in Europe, Asia, and America promptly. The company maintains a global production footprint with operations in various continents, including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India, China, Poland, Romania, Estonia, and Malaysia (from the third quarter of 2022). Estonia and Poland are key supply facilities for delivering 5G technology in Europe, while Brazil serves as a vital market in Latin America.

In addition, Telia and Ericsson recently activated a private 5G network in Tallinn in May 2023, demonstrating their commitment to advancing 5G technology. Ericsson and Telia are poised to continue driving new advancements within 5G technology.