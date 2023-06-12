Orange Expands 1 Gbps Fiber Optic Network to 32 New Locations in Moldova

Orange, the leading mobile operator in Moldova, is making significant strides in expanding its fibre optic network to numerous locations in the country. According to the company, with comprehensive coverage and already reaching over 430,000 households in Chisinau, its suburbs, and other regions, Orange's fibre network is set to transform internet access in the country.

Advanced Equipment for Enhanced Experience

Orange offers customers a seamless and unparalleled experience with the Internet Box, featuring four high-performance antennas, and the new Orange TV Box 4K, powered by Android TV, redefines television viewing with over 120 channels, including Pause/Resume functionality and access to a vast array of applications and games on Google Play.

Orange Moldova says customers with a mobile voice subscription will receive double the amount of mobile internet each month and enjoy a lifelong discount on TOP mobile subscriptions. These benefits extend to all mobile voice lines under the same account.

Orange's Fibre Infrastructure

Orange's substantial investment in fibre infrastructure enables residents in 32 locations, including Drochia, Comrat, Balti, Ialoveni, Orhei, Straseni, and Cahul, to access high-speed Fiber Internet at home, boasting speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second.

In addition to internet services, Orange also provides digital television options, offering up to 180 channels catering to various hobbies and interests.

The expansion of Orange's fibre network is set to continue throughout 2023, with 12 new locations soon gaining access to Fiber Internet and Television from Orange.

Community Celebrations for New Locations

Orange celebrated the introduction of Fiber Internet and TV services in new areas through a dedicated event. The residents of Drochia experienced a delightful celebration in the city centre's Orange Zone. People of all ages in Drochia enjoyed thrilling slides, engaged in building robots, pedalled on Orange stationary bikes, and contributed to phone recycling by donating their old devices.

According to the statement, Orange Moldova's investment in fibre optic infrastructure and technology accessibility aims to foster the country's digital development and provide enhanced communication opportunities for residents across diverse regions of Moldova.

Orange Moldova

Orange Moldova, a part of the Orange Group serving over 288 million customers in 26 countries, stands as the leading mobile operator in Moldova, serving over 2.6 million customers with mobile voice and data services, Fiber Internet, and TV services.

As Orange extends its fibre optic network, it brings the promise of high-speed internet and television to more locations, fostering digital growth and improved connectivity for Moldova.