Telecom Companies Urge Government to Ensure Secure Deployment of Smart Grids

Telecom companies in India have raised concerns regarding the use of unlicensed spectrum and unregulated meters in smart grids, warning that they may pose significant security risks. In a letter addressed to the telecom and power ministries, telcos have urged the government to permit only licensed spectrum and smart meters that meet the criteria of the trusted source, said a Livemint report. They argue that the lack of testing, monitoring, and regulation of smart meters could make smart grid systems vulnerable to hacking and operational disruptions, jeopardizing the objectives of the National Smart Grid Mission.

Security Risks and Vulnerabilities:

Telcos have emphasised that the uSmartse of unlicensed spectrum and unregulated meters in smart grids can expose critical infrastructure to security threats. The absence of comprehensive security measures in RF Mesh technologies, which are deployed in both licensed and unlicensed frequency bands, leaves the smart grid systems susceptible to unauthorised access and control. Telcos assert that the security levels of the equipment used by telecom companies, which are approved as "trusted devices" by the government, are far superior compared to those employed in RF Mesh networks.

Importance of Licensed Spectrum and Trusted Devices:

To address the security concerns, telecom executives are calling for the use of licensed spectrum bands and infrastructure created under telecom licenses for the advanced metering infrastructure in smart grids. They emphasise that telecom companies possess the expertise and infrastructure necessary to deploy critical applications securely. By mandating the creation of such applications exclusively under telecom licenses and over licensed spectrum, the government can ensure the highest level of security and protect the integrity of smart grid operations.

Need for Urgent Action:

Telcos stress that the issue requires immediate attention and redressal to safeguard the smart grid systems and prevent potential security breaches. They suggest that the power ministry should be recommended by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to exclusively utilise licensed spectrum bands for advanced metering infrastructure. This approach would ensure that smart grid deployments adhere to rigorous security standards and benefit from the expertise and infrastructure of licensed telecom operators.