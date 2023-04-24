Airtel Partners With Secure Meters to Power 1.3 Million NB-IoT Smart Meters in Bihar

Reported by Srikapardhi 1

Airtel has partnered with Secure Meters to deploy NB-IoT services for powering 1.3 million homes in Bihar, India through smart meter solutions. This is India's first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option. Airtel's NB-IoT platform is scalable to 5G and is future-ready.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel partners with Secure Meters to deploy Narrow Band (NB-IoT) services for smart meters in Bihar.
  • The deployment will power 1.3 million homes and will be India's first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option on 2G and 4G.
  • Airtel's NB-IoT platform is future-ready and scalable to 5G.

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications services provider in India, has announced its partnership with Secure Meters to deploy Narrow Band (NB-IoT) services to power smart meters for 1.3 million homes in Bihar. This deployment will be the first NB-IoT solution in India that will work on a narrow band with a fall-back option on 2G and 4G, ensuring the uninterrupted transfer of critical data in real time.

Narrow Band - IoT

NB-IoT is a low-power, wide-area radio network technology developed by 3GPP that enables a wide variety of IoT devices and services, including smart meters. The partnership will strengthen Airtel's position as the largest cellular IoT player in the country.

According to Bharti Airtel, IoT is one of the fastest-growing business segments for Airtel Business, and this venture into NB-IoT strengthens its credentials in the sector. Airtel looks forward to being an active player in India's energy transition and place it as a partner of choice for Discoms looking to invest in smart meters.

Airtel's NB-IoT platform

According to the statement, Airtel's NB-IoT platform is future-ready and scalable to 5G. Its advanced IoT platform, The Airtel IoT Hub, has been customized to suit the needs of Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs). Other functionalities include customer lifecycle management and advanced analytics tools.

PAN India NB-IoT Network Presence

Airtel's network is ready for pan India NB-IoT deployment and is designed for superior coverage to address the specific needs of the IoT market. The partnership with Secure Meters will enable Airtel to continue to lead in the cellular IoT space and help India's energy sector transition to a smarter and more sustainable future.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

