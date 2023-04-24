Truespeed Announces Connecting 15,000 Properties to Ultrafast Network in the South West of England

Truespeed, the UK-based full-fibre broadband provider, celebrates a milestone as it connects 15,000 properties to its ultrafast network across the South West (SW) of England. Truespeed, founded in 2014, aimed to ensure that no community would be left behind when it comes to connectivity. However, spurred by positive feedback from its growing number of customers, the company is excited to announce this significant achievement.

Not so Easy Feat

According to the company, replacing slow and unreliable broadband in rural and semi-rural areas with its very own full-fiber network is no mean feat. Connecting 15,000 properties to its ultrafast network means the company has not only levelled up the digital capabilities of the South West for generations but also helped its customers connect to the things they love most.

Celebrating 15,000th Connection

To celebrate the 15,000th connection going live, the company listed 15 ways it helped its customers get connected, from chatting with friends and family to booking sun-soaked getaways, exploring new worlds through gaming online, buying and selling goods, and even supporting favourite charities.

Work From Anywhere

Additionally, the ultrafast network allows customers to work from the comfort of their homes or anywhere else, learn something new, connect with colleagues from all over the world, and even keep their home and tech safe and secure.

Experience

The network also simplifies the weekly shopping experience, and more devices than ever can connect to it, making it possible to turn on lights, boil the kettle, put on a wash, or even switch off the heating with just the sound of one's voice.

The ultrafast network also offers unlimited access to inspiring exhibitions, films, stories, and more, available 24/7 from anywhere in the world.

Technology - Bath Life Awards

As a Bath-headquartered full-fibre broadband supplier, Truespeed has won the 'Technology' award at the Bath Life Awards of 2023 announced just few days back. The company said, "Building a gigabit-capable infrastructure from scratch has been an enormous challenge, but the team has been working tirelessly to roll out an ultrafast network and provide people and businesses throughout the South West with the required connectivity."