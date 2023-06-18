Bharti Airtel 3GB per Day Plans and Benefits Detailed



Bharti Airtel understands the diverse data usage needs of its users and tries to offer a wide range of data offerings through its plans. People rely on data for various purposes, such as work, browsing, and entertainment. Airtel has prepaid wireless plans that cater to the heavy usage needs of users, offering a generous 3GB of data per day. Airtel offers two prepaid plans, which offer 3GB of daily data. Let's delve into the benefits of these plans.

Airtel Rs 499 Plan

The Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Plan provides users with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 3GB of data per day. Once the daily data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. This plan also includes 100 SMS per day and is valid for 28 days. Moreover, Airtel offers six additional rewards with this plan:

Unlimited 5G Data: Users can enjoy unlimited 5G data in areas where the network is available, ensuring a seamless and fast browsing experience.

Airtel Xstream Play: Subscribers gain free access to 15+ popular OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, and more. With Airtel Xstream Play, users can watch their favourite shows and movies on mobile, tablet, or TV.

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile: A complimentary three-month subscription worth Rs 149 to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile allows users to access live sports, movies, exclusive Hotstar specials, and more.

Apollo 24|7 Circle: Airtel subscribers receive a three-month subscription to Apollo 24|7, a healthcare service that offers access to quality medical assistance.

Wynk Music Free: Users can enjoy free access to Wynk Music, a platform that offers music streaming, Hellotunes, live concerts, and podcasts.

Free Hellotunes: Airtel users have the freedom to set any song as their Hellotune for free, adding a personalized touch to their caller experience.

Airtel Rs 699 Plan

The Airtel Rs 699 Plan provides unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 3GB of data per day. Similar to the Rs 499 Plan, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps after exhausting the daily data quota. This plan comes with 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 56 days. The plan offers the following benefits:

Unlimited 5G Data: Users can access unlimited 5G data in areas with 5G network coverage, ensuring high-speed internet connectivity.

Airtel Xstream Play: Subscribers can enjoy 56 days of free access to 15+ OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, and more.

Amazon Prime Membership: The plan includes a 56-day Amazon Prime membership, providing access to exclusive deals, fast delivery, and Prime Video content.

Apollo 24|7 Circle: A three-month subscription to Apollo 24|7 ensures users have access to quality healthcare services when needed.

Free Hellotunes: Users can set their favourite songs as Hellotunes without any additional charges.

Wynk Music Free: With Wynk Music, users can enjoy unlimited music, Hellotunes, live concerts, and podcasts.

Additionally, as an exclusive app-only benefit, Airtel offers a free 2GB data coupon with a Rs 699 recharge made through the Airtel Thanks App.

Conclusion

These 3GB per day plans from Airtel provide users with abundant data and a wide range of rewards to enhance their digital experience. Whether it's for work, entertainment, or staying connected, Airtel ensures that users have the data and benefits they need with Airtel 499 and Airtel 699 plans.