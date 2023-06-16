Airtel Wynk Music Unveils Enhanced User Experience With Wynk 2.0

Wynk Music continues to innovate and delight its users. As India's top music streaming app in terms of downloads and daily active users, Wynk Music, a digital offering by Bharti Airtel, has recently undergone a refreshing update. TelecomTalk recently covered the refreshed offerings of Airtel Xstream Play, and now it's the turn of the Wynk Music App. Wynk Music now presents Wynk 2.0, providing music enthusiasts with an enhanced user experience.

Airtel Wynk 2.0

The latest update, Wynk 2.0, introduces a swipe-based player experience complemented by a sleek and intuitive user interface. Discovering and enjoying new music has never been easier, as Wynk Radio offers personalized streaming with a vast selection of songs curated just for you. With unlimited background listening, users can keep the music playing while attending to other tasks.

Taking user feedback into consideration, Wynk 2.0 addresses several bug fixes and introduces enhanced search functionality. Wynk Music in February introduced Unlimited Global Streaming for users travelling internationally. The feature complements the New International Roaming Packs launched by Airtel.

Wynk Music boasts an extensive collection of songs spanning various genres, including Bollywood, regional Indian music, and international tracks. The platform is accessible through a mobile app for Android and iOS devices, as well as desktop platforms across India.

Although Wynk Music come bundled with specific plans for prepaid and postpaid users, Bharti Airtel provides Wynk Premium Plans for users to subscribe and groove to their favourite tracks to further enhance the offerings.

Wynk Music Premium Plans

Wynk Music Rs 98 Monthly Plan: This plan includes Wynk Music premium features such as unlimited streaming, unlimited HelloTunes, offline music downloads, and ad-free music. Subscribers also receive 5GB of free data.

Wynk Music Rs 301 Premium Yearly Plan: Designed for long-term enjoyment, this plan encompasses Wynk Music premium benefits along with unlimited streaming, unlimited HelloTunes, offline music downloads, and ad-free music. Subscribers are also rewarded with 50GB of data. The data validity aligns with the user's base tariff plan.

Free First Month Wynk Premium for New Users

For new users, both Airtel and non-Airtel subscribers, Wynk Music offers the first month of Premium benefits worth Rs 49 for free. These premium benefits include unlimited song downloads for offline listening, ad-free music, podcasts, and live shows, free unlimited online streaming, and exclusive playlists tailored to individual preferences.

It's worth noting that Wynk also provides premium plans for non-Airtel users, expanding its reach to a wider audience.

With its commitment to delivering a seamless and immersive music streaming experience, Wynk Music sets itself apart in the competitive market. Airtel users can update the Wynk Music App now and embark on a musical journey like never before with Wynk 2.0