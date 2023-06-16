DXC Technology Launches DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G Solution

DXC Technology, a Fortune 500 global technology services company, and Nokia have joined forces to announce DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G, a managed secure private wireless network and digitalization platform designed to drive digital transformation in operational processes.

Partnership for Digital Transformation

According to the statement, DXC and Nokia, as part of a global partnership, provide private wireless networking solutions, offering companies a solution that caters to the growing need for high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless networks. These networks support automation, flexibility, operational technology (OT) data processing, and privacy requirements.

Also Read: Ericsson Upgrades Its Private 5G Network Solution

Addressing Growing Demand for Private Wireless Networks

The DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G solution is designed to meet the growing demand for private wireless networks in key market segments such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, transportation, and education. DXC says by integrating Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) with DXC Platform X, the advanced solution provides enterprises with monitoring and analytics capabilities, enhanced security measures, and seamless connectivity.

DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G solution

Over the past year, DXC's Signal Private LTE and 5G managed service has deployed a significant number of networks across diverse customer environments. DXC says, "Our customers are partnering with DXC in unlocking the full potential of private wireless networks to drive their digital transformations in environments where traditional networks can't scale."

The DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G solution offers a range of hardware and software package, including radio access network (RAN), core network infrastructure, OT-grade edge capabilities, dedicated spectrum allocation such as Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), and a fully integrated network plan.

Also Read: Telenor Sweden Launches New Private 5G Network Services

Customer Success and Industry Adoption

Furthermore, the solution seamlessly integrates with Nokia MXIE, an on-premises edge solution specifically designed for OT environments, offering industry-specific applications that accelerate the transition to Industry 4.0.

At the core of the solution lies a modern network operations centre (NOC) empowered by integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and DXC Platform X, delivering advanced monitoring and management capabilities for private wireless networks.

According to the statement, with six end-customer wins to date and a growing joint pipeline, DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G have already witnessed joint customer activity in sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics.