Redmi Note 10T 5G Is a Pretty Sweet Deal

The Redmi Note 10T 5G has finally launched in India. The smartphone comes with a pool of exciting features such as a high refresh rate display, 5G connectivity, a huge battery, and more. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is a direct competitor of the Redmi Note 10S which launched a few months back in India. It is worth noting that the Redmi Note 10T has become the first 5G smartphone under the Redmi brand in India. The device has been launched in two variants. Let’s take a look at the price and the specifications of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications/Features

The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dot Display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. There is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass at the top of the screen to keep it protected and the smartphone can support maximum brightness of up to 1100nits.

The Redmi Note 10T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

The smartphone comes running on the MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 10T comes with a triple camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price

The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in two different variants. The first variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 13,999 and the second variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs 15,999. The smartphone will be available in different colour options including - Blue, Purple, Green, Black, and White. It will be available on Amazon and the official website of Xiaomi from July 26, 2021.