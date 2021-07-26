Microsoft tried to disrupt the foldable market by launching the Surface Duo, which incidentally marked the company's return to the smartphone segment, but, its execution seemed to be flawed.

With older hardware and a camera that was equivalent to a potato camera, the device failed to justify the whopping $1,399 price tag that it was sold for. Now, it seems that one of the key issues, which was the camera, is being fixed for the Surface Duo 2.

Images of the Surface Duo 2 that have been leaked via a YouTube channel called Tech Rat, alongside a confirmation by Windows Central's Zac Bowden revealed that the device could feature a triple-lens camera to the rear, housed in a rather large camera bump.

The Surface Duo 2 Supposedly Fixes the Shortcomings of the Original Duo

This, for those of you unaware, is a major upgrade over the camera of the original Surface Duo, which was an 11MP camera housed in the top bezel of the screens, with a quality equalling a rather dull selfie-snapper. The key issue was the size of the sensor, which caused multiple issues.

This, according to anybody who knows how cameras work could be fixed with the inclusion of a larger sensor, but to do so would mean to either add a hideously large punch-hole or just increase the bezel size, but it seems that Microsoft has thought of shifting this up.

The triple-lens camera hints at the possibility of a triple-camera setup housing a primary wide-angle sensor coupled with a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide lens, but none of this is revealed via the leak, so do take it with a pinch of salt, as we are merely guessing.

The leak also reveals that the device will supposedly include a 360-degree hinge, which means that the device should be able to fold back into itself, which spells a bit of trouble, as the camera bump would undoubtedly hit the back of the second panel.

Tech Rat also claims the inclusion of a slightly larger display, rounded corners and narrower bezels. NFC support should also be added to the device, along with the use of a fresh SoC, which could range from the Snapdragon 888 to the next-gen Snapdragon SoC, given the timeline of the launch.

There also seems to be a new black hue that gives the user a bit more choice when it comes to the colour variants, and, from the looks of it, the black looks really classy on the foldable. All of this is still a leak, so do take everything with a massive spoon of salt.