iQOO 8 Might Feature the Latest Snapdragon Chipset?

iQOO 8 is going to launch very soon in China. A high-level company official released a teaser video hinting that iQOO is going to conduct a launch event on August 4, 2021. The launch event could be very well for the iQOO 8 series. As per the latest developments, the iQOO 8 series might launch with the flagship Qualcomm mobile chipset - Snapdragon 888 Plus. A popular tipster that goes by the name Digital Chat Station (DCS) revealed what the users could expect from the upcoming iQOO 8 series in China.

iQOO 8 Series Expected Specifications

The iQOO 8 series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. The Snapdragon 888 Plus (3.0 GHz) is an overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 888 (2.4 GHz). Note that none of the smartphones in the world has a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset yet. It will be interesting to see whether iQOO manages to launch the iQOO 8 as the first smartphone in the world to sport the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC or whether some other brand beats iQOO to it.

DCS shared that the iQOO 8 series smartphones will come with better charging capabilities. This means that we can expect even faster charging than the smartphone’s predecessor. The exact details and specifications of the charging capabilities of the smartphone were not shared by the tipster.

The iQOO 7 series which debuted earlier this year, came with impressive specifications, including 120Hz refresh rate support for the display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Note that the iQOO 7 series came with support for 120W fast charging. It will be interesting to see what upgrades iQOO will offer to the users in the charging department with the iQOO 8 series. Note that these are only speculations right now, and the company is yet to confirm anything officially. More details about the anticipated iQOO 8 series should be out in the near future.