Looking for Your Next Smartphone, Just Pick a Midrange Phone

The smartphone technology has improved several times in the last decade. Users can do almost everything on their smartphones that they can do on their computers/laptops, leaving aside a few things. There’s one thing that’s pretty evident in the tech industry; as the scale and availability of the tech increases along with the competition in the market, the prices fall down. Just look at a midrange phone today; it might be better than a flagship device launched 4 years back. The midrange smartphones today have all the capabilities and the power to help the user do almost everything he/she wants to do in a flagship. Here’s why you should take a midrange smartphone instead of a flagship one right now.

Reasons Why You Should Stick With Midrange Phones

The first reason is the features/specifications. With a midrange phone today, you can do gaming, click great pictures, edit videos, use 5G connectivity, and get high refresh rate displays along with sufficiently powerful processors. Yes, the pictures might not be as great as what a flagship device delivers, but you will still get images with enough details and colours with a midrange phone that will keep you happy.

The second reason is the price. The mid-range phones are priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The premium flagships that I am talking about in this article are priced at Rs 50,000 and above. Not spending your money on something you don’t need is a great way to ensure that you will always have money to spend on things that you need.

The third reason is just how fast smartphones get outdated. For example, today, you might have the latest iPhone 12 series smartphone. In no time, Apple will come out with a new device, and suddenly your iPhone, for which you paid a lot of money, isn’t the market leader anymore. That’s a little sad.

Thus, if you have purchased an expensive smartphone such as the OnePlus 9 Pro, note that you get only two major Android updates. Thus you will have to spend again after two years on another smartphone to get the latest Android update which is just not worth it.

But if you have bought a midrange smartphone, if it’s outdated, you can change it without bearing a lot of burden on your mind. Further, for Android updates, you can exchange your midrange smartphone with another one to ensure that you are always running the latest Android build.