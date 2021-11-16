Wi-Fi HaLow Claimed to Provide Connectivity Up to 1 Km

With the advent of the digital era, more and more smart products are being launched globally every day. While all of them require strong connectivity, Wi-Fi networks have a big limitation of range. But, to fulfil the dream of more connected devices in the world, Wi-Fi HaLow has just arrived, which is claimed to offer connectivity up to a range of 1 km.

It is developed to connect a large number of Internet of Things (IoT) products such as smart air conditions, smart speakers, and other industrial smart devices. According to a BusinessInsider report, the new Wi-Fi technology has received certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. For the unaware, Wi-Fi Alliance is the global organisation that certifies Wi-Fi focused companies.

Wi-Fi HaLow Works on Current Protocols

All the existing smart devices can be connected with the Wi-Fi HaLow as it works on the current protocols only. Since it doesn’t require new infrastructure, this new technology is expected to significantly improve the current Wi-Fi setup around the world.

One of the biggest things about the new Wi-Fi technology isn’t just the kind of range that it can provide; but also the amount of power it consumes. For providing such a large range, Wi-Fi HaLow consumes lesser power than the current Wi-Fi networks.

The new Wi-Fi technology has been developed to work with the sub-1 GHz spectrum, while the standard Wi-Fi tech currently in the market can only support 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band connectivity.

The applications of Wi-Fi HaLow will be wide. It can be used for the connectivity of smart devices across industries and homes. But note that since it will operate on such a lower spectrum band, it won’t be able to carry speeds the way a 5 GHz or a 2.4 GHz band network can. The commercial availability of this new Wi-Fi technology is still in the dark.