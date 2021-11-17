Airtel and Vi Prepaid Plans Made for Streamers

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), two of the top telecom operators in the country offer some very compelling prepaid plans to their customers. Both the telcos have prepaid plans with over-the-top (OTT) benefits in their arsenal. If you like streaming content online through OTT applications, there are some prepaid plans of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea that you should pay close attention to.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans for Streamers

There are four prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel that you can get if you love streaming content online. These plans cost Rs 349, Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 2,798. Out of the four plans, the Rs 349 plan stands out because it offers the membership of Amazon Prime. The other three plans offer the benefit of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan for one year to the users.

All of the above-mentioned plans offer users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. On top of this, users also get access to Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Rs 349 prepaid plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data and a validity of 28 days. With this plan users get a total of 70GB of data. Moving on, with the Rs 499 prepaid plan users get 3GB of daily data for 28 days, so the total amount of data offered with this plan is 84GB.

The Rs 699 and Rs 2798 plans offer 2GB of daily data to the users where the Rs 699 plan offers 56 days of service and Rs 2798 plan offers 365 days of service. With the Rs 699 plan, users get a total of 112GB of data and 730GB of data.

Now let’s look at the prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea that are built for streamers.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans for Streamers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offers four prepaid plans with a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan for one year. These plans cost Rs 501, Rs 901, Rs 701, and Rs 2595. Apart from the Rs 2595 plan, all of the plans mentioned here offer 3GB of daily data but have different validities. The Rs 2595 plan comes with a validity of 365 days while the Rs 501, Rs 901 and Rs 701 plans come with service validities of 28 days, 84 days, and 56 days, respectively.

But these aren’t all the benefits that you get with these plans. Users will also get the Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover offers from the company with all of these plans. There’s another prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea that comes with a streaming benefit.

But it is a 4G data voucher and not an unlimited benefits prepaid plan. Regardless, it is worth mentioning it here because it offers a full year subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan. This 4G data voucher comes for a cost of Rs 601 and has a validity of 56 days. It offers 75GB of lump-sum data to the users which they can use as a data booster if they run out of their daily data limits every now and then.

The four unlimited voice and data plans mentioned above also come with access to Vi Movies & TV for the users.