iQoo Neo 3 5G Officially Launched: Offers Snapdragon 865 and 44W Fast Charging

iQoo has unveiled its latest smartphone, the iQoo Neo 3 5G and it has one of the most fastest charging functionality

By April 23rd, 2020 AT 6:07 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • iQoo to bring 44W fast charging to their new device
    • The smartphone comes with a 48MP primary camera on the back
    • iQoo Neo 3 5G to go on sale from April 29 in China

    iQoo has come out with its latest offering in China, iQoo Neo 3 5G. The smartphone comes with impressive features. It has a triple rear-camera, and there is a 48MP primary camera and the Snapdragon 865 SoC powers the smartphone. If battery life has been an issue for you in the past, the iQoo Neo 3 5G is coming with a battery capacity of 45000mAh. With this, there is also a 44W fast charging technology that the smartphone manufacturer is using, which is quite impressive and makes it one of the most rapid chargers in the world. The device is all set to go on sale from April 29.

    iQoo Neo 3 5

    The device is said to be priced at CNY 2,698 for its 6GB+128GB variant, which converts to Rs 28,900 roughly. For its 8GB+128GB variant, the device is priced at CNY 2,998 which is Rs 32,100 approx. Then there are two more variants available of the device; one is 12GB+128GB priced at CNY 3,298 which is Rs 35,400 and the other 12GB+256GB at CYN 3398 which is Rs 36,400. Pre-orders are open from today, and the phone comes in two colour options, Night Black and Sky Blue. The company has given no official statement about the release of the device outside of China.

    iQoo Neo 3 5G: Features and Specifications

    The smartphone has a dual-SIM (NANO) technology. It will run on Android 10 with the help of iQoo UI. Talking about the display, it is a 6.57-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2408 pixels) display with a pixel density of 440ppi. The aspect ratio is 20:9. Screen to body ratio is decent, at 90.4%. The device has triple rear cameras with one 48MP primary camera, one 8MP wide-angle camera, and one 2MP macro camera. You get Night Mode, slow-motion and portrait mode camera options with the device. The device weighs 198.1 grams which is the average weight for any smartphone today and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    iQoo Neo 3 5G Officially Launched: Offers Snapdragon 865 and 44W Fast Charging

    iQoo has come out with its latest offering in China, iQoo Neo 3 5G. The smartphone comes with impressive features....

    module-4-img

    Tata Tele Business Services Work from Home Solutions to Aid Enterprises in Lockdown Period

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the economic conditions of the nation. Nearly, every sector is facing the wrath of...

    module-4-img

    India-Bound Realme Android TV Receives Google Certification

    The upcoming Realme Android TV which has been tipped to hit the Indian shores in the near future has now...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone SE Plus Launch Reportedly Delayed

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Corporate Postpaid Plans: Rs 299 Starting Price, Up to 500GB Data and More

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Adds DD Retro and CBeeBies, Five Channel Additions in Two Days

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Clears Rs 1,367 Crore Towards Spectrum Usage and License Fees