Highlights iQoo to bring 44W fast charging to their new device

The smartphone comes with a 48MP primary camera on the back

iQoo Neo 3 5G to go on sale from April 29 in China

iQoo has come out with its latest offering in China, iQoo Neo 3 5G. The smartphone comes with impressive features. It has a triple rear-camera, and there is a 48MP primary camera and the Snapdragon 865 SoC powers the smartphone. If battery life has been an issue for you in the past, the iQoo Neo 3 5G is coming with a battery capacity of 45000mAh. With this, there is also a 44W fast charging technology that the smartphone manufacturer is using, which is quite impressive and makes it one of the most rapid chargers in the world. The device is all set to go on sale from April 29.

iQoo Neo 3 5

The device is said to be priced at CNY 2,698 for its 6GB+128GB variant, which converts to Rs 28,900 roughly. For its 8GB+128GB variant, the device is priced at CNY 2,998 which is Rs 32,100 approx. Then there are two more variants available of the device; one is 12GB+128GB priced at CNY 3,298 which is Rs 35,400 and the other 12GB+256GB at CYN 3398 which is Rs 36,400. Pre-orders are open from today, and the phone comes in two colour options, Night Black and Sky Blue. The company has given no official statement about the release of the device outside of China.

iQoo Neo 3 5G: Features and Specifications

The smartphone has a dual-SIM (NANO) technology. It will run on Android 10 with the help of iQoo UI. Talking about the display, it is a 6.57-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2408 pixels) display with a pixel density of 440ppi. The aspect ratio is 20:9. Screen to body ratio is decent, at 90.4%. The device has triple rear cameras with one 48MP primary camera, one 8MP wide-angle camera, and one 2MP macro camera. You get Night Mode, slow-motion and portrait mode camera options with the device. The device weighs 198.1 grams which is the average weight for any smartphone today and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.