Reliance Jio New Prepaid Plans That Come With JioMart Offer

The Rs 666 plan from Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB daily data while the other two plans including the Rs 719 and the Rs 299 plans offer 2GB of daily data.

  • Before the tariff hikes kicked in, the Rs 299 plan was available for Rs 249.
  • Reliance Jio is offering three new prepaid plans with the JioMart cashback offer.
  • Post consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, consumers can continue browsing internet at 64 Kbps speed.

Reliance Jio is offering three new prepaid plans with the JioMart cashback offer. The JioMart cashback offer is not new. The tariffs of the prepaid plans from Reliance Jio have changed. The telco is now offering the 20% cashback (JioMart offer) with three of its prepaid plans, including the Rs 719, Rs 666, and Rs 299 plan. The cashback will be offered to the users in their JioMart account. Let’s check out the complete benefits of these three plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 719, Rs 666, and Rs 299 Prepaid Plans

The Rs 666 plan offers 1.5GB daily data while the other two plans, including the Rs 719 and the Rs 299 plans, offer 2GB of daily data. The Rs 299 plan comes with a short validity of 28 days, while both the Rs 719 and Rs 666 plans come with 84 days of validity.

All of these plans offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with additional benefits, which include JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioTV, and JioCloud. Earlier, Jio also used to offer free access to JioNews, but that isn’t included anymore.

Post consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, consumers can continue browsing the internet at 64 Kbps speed. The total amount of data offered by the Rs 719 plan is 168GB; Rs 666 plan is 126GB, and Rs 299 plan is 56GB.

Before the tariff hikes kicked in, the Rs 299 plan was available for Rs 249, Rs 666 plan was available for Rs 555, and the Rs 719 plan was available for Rs 598. All of these plans have received a considerable price hike.

If you want to know about all the prepaid plans from Reliance Jio that have received a price hike, please click here.

There is also a yearly 2GB daily data plan available for users, which costs Rs 2879 and offers the same benefits as the Rs 719 plan. It is worth noting that with the Rs 719 plan, while Jio is offering 2GB of daily data, Airtel is offering 1.5GB of daily data.

