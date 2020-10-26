JioGames Beta Goes Live, Announces JioMart Gameathon an Esports Tournament

JioMart Gameathon announced by Reliance Jio is going to allow Free Fire players to participate in a tournament starting from October 30, 2020

    Reliance Jio has today announced about the ‘JioMart Gameathon’ via its official Twitter account. It is an esports tournament which is all set to take place from October 30 to November 1, 2020. It will be exclusively for people interested in playing Garena Free Fire. This tournament will be held by Reliance Jio under its gaming segment, ‘JioGames Beta’ which is still a work in progress and is not out for the users commercially yet. The tournament will begin at 11 AM on October 30 and will finish by 9 PM on November 1, 2020. More details ahead.

    JioMart Gameathon Registrations Live Now

    Registrations for the ‘JioMart Gameathon’ are live from today and will continue until October 29, 2020. Users can register directly through the JioGames portal. The tournament will be held in four stages – Round 1, Qualifiers, Round 2, Quarter Finals, Round 3, Semi-Finals, and Round 4, Grand Finale.

    A total of 576 teams will take part in the first round from which top 96 teams will be selected to proceed further. The map selected for the tournament is ‘Bermuda’ and the game mode will be TPP (third-person perspective) – squad mode Battle Royale. The prize pool set for the winners is Rs 25,000. The winning team will be awarded Rs 16,000, followed by the first runner-up which will get Rs 8,000 and the most valuable player (MVP) will be awarded a prize of Rs 1,000.

    The website of JioGames Beta highlights that all the money won will be credited to the users JioMart Wallet. For completing the registration, the player will have to create a team by going to the registration website, then enter the Game ID and In-Game name, then click on the FreeFire tournament and click on the ‘JOIN’ button.

    It is a mobile-only tournament so the players can’t really use any of the emulators. Teams should have the complete list of players registered with valid credentials or else the team won’t be accepted. Once a user’s team is selected for the tournament, he/she will get a participation confirmation email on their registered email ID.

