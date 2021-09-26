BSNL Making SMS Charges for eSIMs 66.67% More Affordable

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has made the eSIM SMS charges 66.67% more affordable for its customers. This change has been put into effect immediately in all the telecom circles in India. Further, the telco has made the changes applicable on both the Offnet SMS (another network) and Onnet (BSNL network).

As per a Kerala Telecom report, BSNL had recently introduced two new additional eSIM tariff plans for M2M and IoT applications and was charging as low as Rs 15 per month for each eSIM. BSNL had decided to go with 15 paise/SMS as the charge applicable after the freebies were over. But now, the company has decided to drop the charges even more to 5 paise/SMS (for SMSes to BSNL’s network) and 10 paise/SMS (for SMSes to other networks).

What are IoT/M2M Applications

Internet of Things (IoT) or M2M (machine to machine) communication is interactions between two machines or more without the requirement of a human being manually driving the communication. One of the biggest use cases of 5G networks would be IoT and M2M communication. The telecom operators are going to be betting big on revenues from the enterprises business in the coming months with 5G on the way. IoT applications require communication to happen in real-time requiring ultra-low latency and high throughput to ensure the data packets gets delivered.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recently implemented a 13-digit numbering pattern for the M2M services. The telecom service providers (TSPs) have already started signing agreements with the M2M and IoT service providers.

BSNL is already offering the eSIM service and customers can contact the company if they need it. Business and corporate customers can even go to the website of the company and register for the eSIM service. The cost of M2M SIM cards is nil when a user is getting an eSIM but it is Rs 10 for a physical SIM.