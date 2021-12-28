Tata Sky Launches 21 Binge Combo Channel Packs

Tata Sky Binge service will now be bundled with channel packs. This will be the first of a kind offering from Tata Sky and one that will help it take lead over competitors in the market. The Tata Sky Binge Combo channel packs will bundle all the 12 OTT applications in the Binge service and also bring a normal channel subscription pack into play.

Tata Sky, India's number largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator, has launched 21 OTT Combo or Binge Combo channel packs. These channel packs would bundle in regular satellite TV channel packs along with a Binge service subscription. Users no longer have to worry about purchasing channel packs and Binge service separately from today. These OTT or Binge Combo packs start at Rs 399 per month.

Tata Sky 21 Binge Combo Packs

The following are the Tata Sky Binge Combo Packs:

  • Bengali TV Binge Combo – Rs 399 per month (includes 41 SD channels and 12 OTT apps of Binge Service).
  • Malayalam TV Binge Combo – Rs 399 per month (includes 42 SD channels and Binge OTT service).
  • Tamil HDS TV Binge Combo – Rs 399 per month (includes 47 SD channels, 1 HD channel, and Binge service).
  • Sports Infotainment TV Binge Combo – Rs 429 per month (includes 36 SD channels and Binge service).
  • Kannada TV Binge Combo – Rs 449 per month (includes 50 SD channels and Binge service).
  • Kids Sports Infotainment TV Binge Combo – Rs 449 per month (includes 42 SD channels and Binge service).
  • Telugu TV Binge Combo – Rs 469 per month (includes 58 SD channels and Binge service).
  • Malayalam TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 479 per month (includes 24 SD channels, 17 HD channels, and Binge service).
  • Odiya TV Binge Combo – Rs 489 per month (includes 61 SD channels and Binge service).
  • Bengali TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 489 per month (includes 20 SD channels, 18 HD channels, and Binge service).
  • Gujarati Hindi TV Binge Combo – Rs 499 per month (includes 72 SD channels and Binge service).
  • Marathi Hindi TV Binge Combo – Rs 499 per month (includes 74 SD channels and Binge service).
  • Sports Infotainment TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 499 per month (includes 22 SD channels, 14 HD channels, and Binge service).
  • Hindi TV Binge Combo – Rs 499 per month (includes 77 SD channels and Binge service).
  • Kids Sports Infotainment TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 539 per month (includes 26 SD channels, 16 HD channels, and Binge service).
  • Kannada TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 559 per month (includes 34 SD channels, 18 HD channels, and Binge service).
  • Telugu TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 579 per month (includes 38 SD channels, 21 HD channels, and Binge service).
  • Odiya TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 589 per month (includes 39 SD channels, 26 HD channels, and Binge service).
  • Gujarati Hindi TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 629 per month (includes 45 SD channels and 28 HD channels along with the Binge service).
  • Hindi TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 629 per month (includes 50 SD channels and 28 HD channels with Binge service).
  • Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Combo – Rs 649 per month (includes 41 SD channels and 32 HD channels with Binge service).

Note that all of the channel packs here are bundled with Binge service, which includes a subscription to 12 different OTT applications.

