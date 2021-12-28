Tata Sky Launches 21 Binge Combo Channel Packs

Tata Sky, India’s number largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator, has launched 21 OTT Combo or Binge Combo channel packs. These channel packs would bundle in regular satellite TV channel packs along with a Binge service subscription. Users no longer have to worry about purchasing channel packs and Binge service separately from today. These OTT or Binge Combo packs start at Rs 399 per month.

Tata Sky 21 Binge Combo Packs

The following are the Tata Sky Binge Combo Packs:

Bengali TV Binge Combo – Rs 399 per month (includes 41 SD channels and 12 OTT apps of Binge Service).

Note that all of the channel packs here are bundled with Binge service, which includes a subscription to 12 different OTT applications.