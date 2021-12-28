HFCL Included as Trusted Source in India for Telecom by NSCS

HFCL Limited has confirmed that it has received the nod from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) to supply telecom equipment and products to the telcos in India as a trusted source. HFCL is one of the few companies that has been able to secure a nod from the NSCS for supplying telecom equipment in India.

Mahendra Nahata, HFCL Promoter and Managing Director, said the company is delighted to receive approval from NSCS and be recognised as a trusted source. The company is fully committed to serving the telecom service providers (TSP) with its wide range of services and products, added Nahata.

NSCS Nod to Cement HFCL’s Position in Indian Telecom Market

Securing a nod from NSCS will cement HFCL’s position in the Indian Telecom market and amplify the growth opportunities for the company. According to a PTI report, HFCL has emerged as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of several range of products such as Wi-Fi routers, Point-to-Point radios in various frequency bands, and more.

The biggest plus point for HFCL is its move of manufacturing the products in India. Nahata said that the NSCS nod had reinforced the company’s commitment to delivering make in India products and solutions.

HFCL recently forayed into the development of 5G transport and radio products based on Open RAN standards which are expected to be the basic standard for future telecom stacks. HFCL is manufacturing in India but not limiting itself to only helping Indian telcos but also the global telecom players.

For the unaware, NSCS is the designated body that will approve all the gear and equipment that will be included in the future networks of the telecom operators in India. Telcos are not allowed to source equipment from a company that is not included in the trusted sources by NSCS. This is to ensure that all the future networks in India are secure for the users and that national security is not in any harm’s way. Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE have been kept out of the trusted list.