Jio Looks to Enhance 5G Competences, Establishes Teams in the US and Europe

India’s leading telecommunications company Reliance Jio has announced that it has created a seed team for product management in India and the USA as well as a dedicated vertical for partnerships and alliances. The company has also created a technical team in Europe to develop long-term 5G capabilities. The president of Jio Kiran Thomas said in a statement that this will help the company in creating enhanced 5G solutions in India which might even be better than the rest of the world.

Jio’s Plan for Deploying 5G

According to a report from ET Telecom, Jio has assessed target consumer consumption and revenue potential and has already completed 5G coverage planning for more than a thousand top cities based on it. Jio is making use of heat maps 3D maps and ray tracing technology in order to execute precise coverage planning to target the high consumption and high perception locations.

The president of Jio informed that the company has already initiated a few partnerships and has set up a technical team in Europe to develop long term capability and not just be limited to 5G. He further informed that the company is already planning the workflow for rolling out of the 5G network in the country. He said that the company has a clear idea of their usage across the network and knows the area of high data consumption as well as where the growth is the highest.

Thomas said that Jio has a good idea about all the handsets especially the one’s ready for the 5G network that are already connecting to the company’s network along with the locations from where they are connecting. He said that 5G is a unique Technology that requires quite advanced network planning techniques and Jio is implementing the latest approach towards network planning such as 3D maps and ray tracing technology.

It is to be noted that 5G spectrum auctions are supposed to be held this year and Jio is already expanding the fibre as well as the power situation on all its sites in India before 5G arrives. Thomas said that the company is preparing to keep all its planning in place in order to execute efficient deployment of 5G services.