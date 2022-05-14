Google Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R – Which Device is More Promising?

Just a few days ago, Google launched its much-awaited Google Pixel 6a during the Google I/O 2022. The device is yet to hit the markets and it will arrive in India as well. While the company is yet to announce the launch timeline for the latest A-series device in India, once it comes it will compete with the smartphones like OnePlus 10R in the Indian markets. OnePlus 10R was recently launched in India as a mid-premium device. It is expected that Google Pixel 6a will be launched somewhere in the price segment. Mentioned below is a detailed comparison between the OnePlus 10R and the newly launched Google Pixel 6a smartphone.

Google Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R – Display

Google Pixel 6a has been launched with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display of the device has a 2400×1800 resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for an added layer of protection.

OnePlus 10R has been launched in India with a 6.7-inch OLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and even a 720Hz gaming touch sampling. When it comes to the display the smartphone from OnePlus has a better refresh rate and a bigger display screen.

Google Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R – Processors and Performance

Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Tensor chipset and also features a Titan M2 security chip. The processor on the device is coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will operate on Android 12 and will receive three years of OS updates.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset powers onePlus 10R. The processor on the device is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset operates on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 out of the box.

While it is too early to comment on the performance of the devices, we know that the OnePlus 10R has a reliable chipset that is capable of providing a seamless performance.

Google Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R – Camera Specifications

Google Pixel 6a features a dual-camera setup headlined by a 12.2MP primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The main camera also comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The secondary camera on the device is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The front of the device features an 8MP selfie snapper.

OnePlus 10R features a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. Accompanying the primary sensor, the phone brings an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the device features a punch-hole cutout with a 16MP sensor.

Google Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R – Battery and Price

Google Pixel 6a is backed by a 4410mAh battery which the company claims can offer 24 hours of regular use and up to 72 hours with the new Extreme Battery Saver mode. The device supports 18W USB-PD fast charging.

Google Pixel 6a has been launched at a price tag of $449 in the US which is roughly about Rs 35,000. However, when it arrives in India, it is most likely going to be priced somewhere around Rs 40,000 because of the taxes and import duty charges.

OnePlus 10R sports a 4500mAh battery with support for 150W fast-charging. OnePlus claims that the battery of the smartphone can go from 0% to 30% in just 3 minutes. There’s also a version of the smartphone which comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

OnePlus 10R has been launched in India with three different variants.

8GB + 128GB (80W/5000mAh) = Rs 38,999

12GB + 256GB (80W/5000mAh) = Rs 42,999

12GB + 256GB (150W/4500mAh) = Rs 43,999