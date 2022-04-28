OnePlus 10R Launched in India with Dimensity 8100-MAX, 150W Fast Charge and More

OnePlus launched its OnePlus 10R smartphone in India during a virtual launch event which streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. OnePlus 10R is basically a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace which was launched recently in China. The smartphone comes with exciting features and specs such as MediaTek Chipset, Triple Cameras, 150W fast charging and more. Let’s take a look at the specs and pricing of the newly launched OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

OnePlus 10R has been launched in India with a 6.7-inch OLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and even a 720Hz gaming touch sampling rate as well. The display of the device offers 100% DCI P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ support, and a maximum brightness of 1000nits.

The smartphone is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset. The processor on the device is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device also features an independent graphics chip on the device to boost the in-game framerates. OnePlus has also provided the HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine to reduce frame drops and jittering during long gaming sessions.

As far as the camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10R features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor (with OIS, 4K, night mode, and more). Accompanying the primary sensor, the phone brings an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the device features a punch-hole cutout with a 16MP sensor. The handset operates on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 out of the box.

The device sports a 4500mAh battery with support for 150W fast-charging. OnePlus claims that the battery of the smartphone can go from 0% to 30% in just 3 minutes. To the people who are concerned, OnePlus said that the battery health of the OnePlus Ace would only drop to 80% even after 1600 charging cycles (equivalent to over four years). There’s also a version of the smartphone which comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

OnePlus 10R Price

OnePlus 10R has been launched in India with three different variants. The base model with 8GB + 128GB storage option and 80W/5000mAh battery has been priced at Rs 38,999. Next is a model with a 12GB + 256GB storage configuration with the same battery specs priced at Rs 42,999. Lastly, a variant with 150W fast charging tech and 4500mAh battery with 12GB + 256GB storage configuration has been priced at Rs 43,999. The device has been launched in Sierra Black and Forest Green colour options. The smartphone will go on sale from May 4.