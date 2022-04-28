OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds Arrive in India – See Specifications and Price

The popular smartphone maker OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone as well as OnePlus Nord Buds at a virtual launch event alongside the premium OnePlus 10R smartphone. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a watered-down version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 launched earlier this year. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord Buds are the first audio product from the brand to be a part of the Nord Series. Mentioned below are the specifications and pricing of the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specs and Price

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and LCD technology that delivers a smooth and power-efficient viewing experience. The display features an AI dynamic refresh rate management system which adapts to the content being played on the screen. The Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset that offers an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 2.2 GHz.

Snapdragon 695 chipset is based on the 6 nm fabrication process and is paired with Adreno 619 GPU along with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of storage. For the camera part, The Nord CE 2 Lite features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens along with a 2MP depth-assist camera. A 16 MP camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) is present on the front of the Nord CE 2 Lite.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging tech which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has been launched in two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 19,999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 21,999. The smartphone will be available in Black Dusk and Blue Tide colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds Specs and Price

OnePlus Nord Buds is the first Nord brand hearable launched by the company that comes with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers and has support for Dolby Atmos. The Nord Buds are equipped with 4 microphones for filtering out unwanted background noise during calls. The device is capable of delivering 30 hours of playback on a single charge including the case. The earbuds on themselves offer 7 hours of playback. The OnePlus Nord Buds support Flash Charge which provides 5 hours of audio playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

Nord Buds some with support for Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and offers ultra-low latency as low as 94 ms. The OnePlus Nord Buds are IP55 rated against water and sweat. The audio product will be launched in Black Slate and White Marble colour options and will have a price tag of Rs 2,799.