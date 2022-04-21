OnePlus Buds N and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launched – Check Specs and Price

The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer OnePlus has launched OnePlus Buds N true wireless earbuds and the OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Bluetooth neckband earphones in its domestic market alongside the OnePlus Ace affordable flagship smartphone. Out of the two newly launched audio products in China, OnePlus Buds N is expected to arrive in India with the moniker OnePlus Nord Buds whereas the OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 is a rebranded version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 which has already been introduced in India. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the two new audio products from OnePlus.

OnePlus Buds N Specifications and Pricing

OnePlus Buds N has been launched with a 12.4mm driver setup and Bluetooth v5.2 for wireless connectivity. As far as the battery backup of the TWS earbuds is considered, each earbud is equipped with a 41mAH battery whereas the case will be backed by a 480mAh battery. The buds along with the charging case will offer approximately 30 hours of battery life. Based on the rumours, the earbuds on themselves will offer 7 hours of playback time on a single charge. Moreover, a quick charge of 10 minutes will offer 5 hours of playback time. OnePlus Buds N also come with support for Dolby Atmos audio and 94ms Low latency for gaming on select phones.

OnePlus Buds N is one of the most affordable audio products from the brand and has been launched at a price tag of CNY 199 which is about Rs 2,350. The device is available in Black and White colour options.

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Specs and Pricing

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 has been launched with a 12.4mm driver setup and features Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity. The audio product has an angled in-ear style design for a secure fit. The neckband style earphones come with magnetic earbuds and an auto-pause and play features. The earphones are claimed by the company to last up to 30 hours on a single charge and a quick 10-minute charge is rated to last up to 20 minutes. There is a volume rocker and multi-function button for controlling playback and accessing voice assistants.

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 has also been launched at the same price tag of CNY 199 which is about Rs 2,350 just as the OnePlus Buds N. The audio product is available in Black and Blue colour options.