Jio Offers These Postpaid Plans For Rs 999 or Less

If you are looking to opt for a postpaid plan, telecom operators provide a number of postpaid plans that offer a variety of benefits. However, the leading telco Jio offers some of the most attractive postpaid plans when it comes to the budget and benefits. Mentioned below are all the postpaid plans offered by Reliance Jio along with pack details that cost Rs 999 or less.

Details of the Postpaid Plans

Jio provides multiple plans that cost less than Rs 999. The most basic pack from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 199. For Rs 199, Jio offers a total of 25GB data for a validity of one month. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to multiple Jio applications.

Apart from the above, all of the plans provided by the telco come with an OTT subscription, whether it is cheap or expensive. For Rs 399, Jio offers a total of 75GB data per month after which users can access the internet at Rs 10/GB. The pack offers data rollover of 200GB as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Next is a Rs 599 postpaid plan offered by the telco. For Rs 599 users get a total of 100GB data along with 200GB of rollover data. After the consumption of 100GB, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan provides one additional SIM card and offers unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS/day.

One of the most reasonable plans from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 799. Jio offers up to two additional SIM cards with its Rs 799 plan. The plan offers a total of 150GB data and allows data rollover of 200GB. After the completion of 150GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The most expensive family postpaid from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 999. Jio offers up to three additional SIM cards with its Rs 999 plan. The plan offers a total of 200GB data and allows data rollover of 500GB. After the completion of 200GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

All the mentioned plans except for Rs 199 offer a subscription to Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, the Amazon Prime Video bundled with the plans comes with a yearly subscription.