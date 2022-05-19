Jio to Offer 1.5GB of Free Data and More for 4 Days to Users in Assam

Reliance Jio has announced that it will be offering four days of complimentary unlimited benefits plan to the affected users in Assam. The telecom operator has announced that users will get 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling under this initiative. This is a step from Reliance Jio to help the users who are negatively impacted due to heavy rain in Assam.

People living in districts including Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Hojai and Cachar in Assam will get a complimentary plan from Reliance Jio.

Jio’s Message to the Customers in Assam

Jio said in a message sent to customers in Assam, “During last few days your service experience was impacted due to extreme weather conditions. As a goodwill gesture, we have applied a complimentary 4-day unlimited plan on your number.”

This is a good step from the telco and it will be offered to the Jio users living in the area. Users will get these benefits automatically from the telco and they don’t have to pay anything against it. The benefits are offered as a help to the people who are seriously affected by the heavy rain in different districts of the state.

