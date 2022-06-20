India Records Median Mobile Download Speed of 14.28 Mbps in May 2022: Ookla

Ookla has just released the Speedtest Global Index for the month of May 2022. As per the company, India recorded a median mobile download speed of 14.28 Mbps in May 2022. It is a slight improvement from the 14.19 Mbps in April 2022. This has pushed India from the 118th position in April to the 115th position in the global ranking in May. At the same time, India went one rank up in the fixed-broadband speed global rankings to 75th position. What’s interesting to note here is that the median download speeds on fixed broadband witnessed a slight dip from 48.09 Mbps in April 2022 to 47.86 Mbps in May 2022.

Norway and Singapore at the Top

Ookla said that Norway and Singapore are at the top of the list for delivering the fastest global mobile speeds and fixed broadband speeds. Norway recorded a median mobile download speed of 129.40 Mbps, while Singapore recorded a median fixed-broadband download speed of 209.21 Mbps.

Ookla has a Speedtest app which records the data whenever users leverage the app to check the speed of their internet connection. This data is then utilised by Ookla to determine the average download speeds.

Note that the data could be slightly different from the reality. Not everyone in India with a good internet connection might be using Ookla for checking speeds. The median mobile download speed, however, should not be this less for a country such as India.

The network capacity issue is certainly there for the Indian telecom operators, and 5G should help with getting rid of that problem. However, when it comes to 4G networks, things should improve once BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) comes into the picture with the 4G launch. That should help with traffic distribution in a major way and might contribute to reducing network congestion scenarios at peak times in metro cities.