Amazfit BIP 3 Launched in India for a Very Affordable Price

The smartwatch features smart notifications, which can be used to get alerts for calls, messages, emails, the weather, and other apps. The Amazfit BIP 3 has 280mAh battery unit that is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge with regular activity and uses the mobile network of a smartphone for GPS services.

Amazfit revealed last week that the Amazfit BIP 3 series would shortly go on sale in India. The BIP 3 and BIP 3 Pro Smartwatches, which are already on the market worldwide, make up the series. The wristwatch contains numerous activity and health sensors as well as 60 or so sports modes, including cycling, walking, and running. The BIP 3 smartwatch has now been formally introduced in the nation by the corporation. So let’s look at its specifications, features and more.

Amazfit BIP 3 specifications and more

The Amazfit BIP 3 is 33 grams and has measurements of 44.12 x 36.49 x 9.65mm. The wristwatch has a rectangular dial with a 1.69-inch TFT colour display with a resolution of 240280 pixels. A 2.5D tempered glass surface covers it.

Not only that, a blood-oxygen saturation measurement capability that can produce a response in as little as 25 seconds is one of its health-related features. In addition, the smartwatch allows users to monitor their stress levels, menstrual cycle, heart rate, and sleep. There are 60 different sports modes included with it as well, including walking, jogging, cycling, strength training, yoga, free training, and more. The smartwatch also includes the PAI Health Assessment System within.

Amazfit BIP 3 pricing and availability

The Amazfit BIP 3 normally costs Rs 3,499 ($45), but the company is currently selling it for Rs 2,999 ($38). Starting on June 27, customers may buy it through Amazon India and amazfit.com. the smartwatch is available in 3 colour options which include hues black, pink, and blue colours.

