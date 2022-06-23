Alliance Broadband Has Better Entry-Level Plan that Most ISPs

Alliance Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP) primarily known for offering broadband services in Kolkata, offers a decent entry-level broadband plan that is arguably better than what most operators do. In the past as well, we have talked about how full of value Alliance Broadband internet plans are! Today, we are focusing on the most affordable broadband internet plan offered by the company in Kolkata.

Alliance Broadband 60 Mbps Internet Plan

Alliance Broadband offers its entry-level broadband plan with 60 Mbps internet speed. With this plan, users get truly unlimited data. There are, of course, no OTT benefits bundled, but the cost of the plan is also Rs 500 per month only. The taxes will be applicable. Even after including the tax cost, the total outgo for the customer would be well under Rs 600 per month. At this cost, a 60 Mbps broadband plan is a very decent option.

If you feel like this speed is not enough for you, there’s a better plan available at a slightly higher cost. If you can shell out Rs 100 more, i.e., Rs 600 per month, you can purchase the 75 Mbps plan from the ISP.

If you are a new user, you will have to pay the installation and package charges in advance to the company. In case you also want OTT benefits with your internet plan, then you can also go for the Rs 700 per month plan. With this one as well, users get truly unlimited data, and there are multiple OTT benefits, including Hungama, Eros Now, Epic On, ShemarooMe, and more. With the Rs 700 per month plan, the speed also bumps up to 100 Mbps.

In a way, Alliance Broadband also offers one of the best 100 Mbps internet speed plans in the country. If you want more details, you can reach to the company on its toll-free number at 1800-1200-300.