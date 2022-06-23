Realme Narzo 50i Prime Set for Launch in India Soon

There are already five phones in Realme’s Narzo 50 series, and the company doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. This week AliExpress introduced the Narzo 50i Prime. The smartphone has an octa-core SoC and supports microSD card storage extension of up to 1TB. The Realme smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen with a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera. There are two colour choices available for the freshly released Narzo 50i Prime.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime and another affordable smartphone from Realme are expected to be released in India, according to tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. Additionally, the tweet lists the model numbers of the incoming handsets as RMX3506 for one and RMX3612 and RMX3614 for the other. Let’s learn more about the specifications and features of the device.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications (expected)

Realme introduced the Narzo 50i Prime via a Facebook post but hasn’t yet provided the entire list of the smartphone’s characteristics. According to a recent rumour and the AliExpress listing, the Narzo 50i prime could come with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display and would run on Android 11 (Go edition). Remember that the smartphone is driven by an octa-core SoC, allegedly the Unisoc T612. There may be up to 4GB of RAM inside the Narzo smartphone.

The device has an internal storage of up to 64GB that can be expanded by a microSD card up to 1TB through a designated slot. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, and 4G LTE for connectivity. Not only that the device could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit which is expected to last up to 36 days on standby.

Talking about the camera specifications the smartphone might feature a single 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price

The base Realme Narzo 50i Prime model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage was recently released on AliExpress for $142 (around Rs 11,100). On the online retail page, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant cost $157 (around Rs 12,300). The Realme smartphone will go on sale starting on June 27 and is available in two colour configurations including Blue and Green. The Narzo 50i Prime’s price and launch date in India is still unknown.