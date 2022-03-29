Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Launched in India

Samsung has just launched five new smartphones for the Indian market. Smartphones including Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A13 have arrived in the Indian market. The exact price of the Galaxy A73 5G hasn’t been revealed yet, but its specifications are out. The price and specifications of the remaining devices on the list has been revealed. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price and Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The device is IP67 rated and comes with stereo speakers and Knox security.

Samsung has promised four years of OS updates to the Galaxy A73 5G and five years of security updates. In the rear, the device has a 108MP primary OIS sensor paired with a 12MP, 5MP, and 5MP sensor. There’s a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies.

The device will be soon available in India for pre-booking; thus, its price is unknown at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price and Specifications in India

For specifications, refer to the table above. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be available in India in two memory variants — a) 6GB+128GB for Rs 34,999 and b) 8GB+128GB for Rs 35,999.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price and Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G’s price hasn’t been revealed by Samsung in India. But the device’s specifications are mentioned in the table above.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Price and Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy A23 will be available in two memory variants in India — a) 6GB+128GB for Rs 19,499 and b) 8GB+128GB for Rs 20,999. For specifications, refer to the table above.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price and Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy A13 will be available in three memory variants in the country — a) 4GB+64GB for Rs 14,999, b) 4GB+128GB for Rs 15,999, and c) 6GB+64GB for Rs 17,499. For complete specifications, refer to the table above.