Vodafone Idea, L&T SWC Partner to Test Private LTE Enterprise Network

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and L&T SWC (Smart World & Communications) have partnered to test the use case of a private LTE enterprise network in India. In a joint release, the companies said that they would carry out an accelerated Proof of Concept (PoC) at group business L&T Heavy Engineering’s ‘A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex’, Hazira, Surat.

It is worth noting that the companies have already partnered for testing and establishing 5G use cases relevant for India in multiple areas, which includes Smart and Connected Health and Public Safety. L&T and Vi are using the 5G spectrum allocated by the government for 5G trials.

Private Enterprise Networks Demand Will Grow With 5G

With 5G, the demand for private enterprise networks will grow as the world shifts towards Industry 4.0. Private enterprise networks will be leveraged by multinational companies for internal communication with high-grade security and also automating several tasks with the help of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices in manufacturing facilities and more.

Vi Business, the B2B (Business-to-Business) arm of Vodafone Idea and its partners are developing India specific private LTE use cases with efficient use of the spectrum.

Vi is taking the help of Nokia in setting up the private network in Surat. Note that the company has also partnered with Nokia in testing 5G use cases in Gujarat.

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), said the company is very excited to partner with L&T SWC to budding a complete solution for private LTE with cutting edge applications on future-ready 5G network infrastructure, based on technology expertise from Nokia.

Prashant Malkani, Head of Vodafone Idea CT at Nokia, said they are delighted to pattern with L&T SWC and Vi Business to build one of the first private wireless networks in India.

Malkani said that L&T’s manufacturing facility would be able to automate its processes and explore new industry 4.0 cases by deploying a state-of-the-art private wireless network.