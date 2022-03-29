BSNL Prepaid Plan Offers that Will End in Three Days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing users with an offer of extra validity on three prepaid plans until March 31, 2022. This means that if you want to benefit from this offer, you only have three days left. The plans that we are talking about come for Rs 797, Rs 2,399, and Rs 2,999.

With all these three plans, users are going to get additional days of service validity if they recharge within the offer period. Let’s see what the offers are and what kind of benefits these plans provide to BSNL users.

BSNL PV 797

With PV 797, BSNL is offering 30 days of extra validity to the customers. This plan normally comes with 365 days of validity. But with the offer, the total validity of the plan will become 395 days. Users further get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 60 days. This plan voucher is commonly used for keeping the SIM active.

BSNL PV 2399

The Rs 2399 voucher is an old prepaid plan offered by the telco, and with this plan, users get 365 days of validity too. But with the offer, users will be entitled to receive 60 days of additional validity. So users will be offered this plan with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 425 days.

BSNL PV 2999

This is the last voucher users will get from the telco with an additional validity offer. With the PV299, BSNL is offering 90 days of extra validity. This plan normally comes with 365 days of validity, but with the offer, the new validity will become 455 days. Users will get 2GB of daily data with this plan too. There will also be an unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included for the users.

If you are interested in recharging with this plan, you can go to the BSNL Selfcare app or the website of the state-run telco.