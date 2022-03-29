Jio, Airtel, Excitel, BSNL and ACT 100 Mbps Broadband Plans – Check Benefits and Price

When it comes to broadband plans, the 100 Mbps plans are very common as they not only provide high-speed internet connectivity but also are available at reasonable price tags. 100 Mbps plans are suitable for all aspects that require connectivity whether it work from home, online learning, gaming or entertainment. A number of ISPs offer 100 Mbps plans for their users with different benefits and price tags. Mentioned below are the 100 Mbps plans offered by major ISPs such as Jio, Airtel, Excitel and more along with the plan benefits and price.

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plans

One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps with this plan. The efficient services and reliable connectivity offered by JioFiber makes it one of the most preferable options to choose from.

The ‘Standard’ Pack from Airtel

Airtel Xstream Fiber can provide high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some comparatively affordable plans with effective internet speed. Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and is highly reliable. Users can get access to the ‘Standard’ pack which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan.

Excitel – 100 Mbps Plan

One of the growing brands in India, Excitel uses European technology to offer seamless and consistent performance. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

The state-owned telco BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 100 Mbps of internet speed. BSNL offers two 100 Mbps plans namely, SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plan. SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plans offer 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 and Rs 799 per month respectively. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB whereas on the Fibre Value plan is 3300GB. It is to be kept in mind that all these packs are exclusive of GST and customers can also get an annual 100 Mbps pack for Rs 9,588.

The 100 Mbps Plan from ACT

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 100 Mbps unlimited data plan called Rapid Plus. Users can get a Rapid Plus pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 985. The FUP data limit levied is 1000GB post and the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with the pack. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.