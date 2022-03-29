BSNL 4G PoC Completion May be Announced by April

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently conducting 4G trials or generating Proof of Concept (PoC) for homegrown 4G equipment and is expected to announce the completion of trials in April 2022. The core network trials for 4G were already completed by the state-run telco.

According to an ET Telecom report, K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), said that the performance during the trial looks strong, and there are just a few more tests that are to be completed while most of the crucial ones are done. As per Rajaraman, the PoC completion might be announced in April.

BSNL’s 4G Technology Would Work

Rajaraman said that BSNL’s 4G technology would work and is also critical from a security and economic perspective. Since the equipment would be made in India, it will ensure that there are no hidden backdoors that can be exploited.

BSNL had decided to choose Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) for developing homegrown 4G equipment and software. The trials are almost finished, and BSNL is expected to launch 4G services on August 15, 2022.

At the same time, the state-run telco is preparing for 5G. C-DoT had said that BSNL can launch 5G NSA by the end of this year and 5G SA by 2023. Rajaraman said that all the equipment used for 4G is 5G ready, too and if there’s a need, 5G can be switched on with some tweaks.

BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) merger has also been put on hold after the deferment of the Group of Ministers (GoM).

The state-run telco’s successful 4G launch would mean that the solutions developed by TCS and C-DoT are good enough to be exported to other developing nations. This would also bring India to the map of telecom gear vendors. BSNL is also expected to make the order for 4G equipment in April only.