TCS Can Rollout 5G for Telcos Across Globe, Currently Working on India Specific Stack

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it can roll out 5G for telcos across the globe any day. But right now, it is working on India specific stack for 5G. Kamal Bhadada, head for Communications and Information Services, TCS, told PTI that the company is already helping telecom operators across the globe in rolling out 5G networks.

BSNL Working With TCS for 5G NSA

It is worth noting that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working with TCS and C-DoT for rolling out an indigenous 5G enabled 4G network. The state-run telco has finished its trials for 4G with TCS and is expected to roll it out by August 15, 2022.

Bhadada said that TCS works as a system integrator and the networks that TCS builds are according to the specifics mentioned by the operators.

While there is work going on 5G networks, Bhadada believes that it is still two to three years left before the cycle of 5G starts heavily.

The Indian government will hold the first 5G spectrum auctions for the telecom operators in a few months.

Speaking on 6G, Bhadada said 6G is at least four years away from any commercial right in the international market.

TCS is the only private company in India that could help out BSNL with the radio stack for indigenous 4G and 5G. It will be interesting to see how power efficient the 4G networks built by TCS will be.

Nonetheless, it is a step in the right direction. All the telcos are working towards rolling out 5G as soon as they get the spectrum. The Prime Minister’s Office wants the telcos in the country to come out with 5G networks by August 15, 2022.

Whether it will happen or not depends on how fast the telecom regulator can submit the spectrum recommendations to the telecom department. Even satcom players will be waiting for the regulator to come out with the recommendations to see what will happen to their future in India.