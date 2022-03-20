Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which is Better Mid-Range Category Smartphone

Samsung just a few days ago launched its latest mid-range device, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. The Galaxy A53 5G has been launched as a successor to Galaxy A52 5G, which was launched in March 2021. The newly launched device competes with several smartphones in the price segment, with the most prominent being OnePlus Nord 2 5G which was launched back in July 2021. Mentioned below is a detailed comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 5G to help buyers understand the difference and decide which to buy.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Display

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 6.43-inch display which is of the AMOLED type. This panel also comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Processors and Storage

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by an octa-core chipset that has not been specified coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The device carries up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card of up to 1TB. OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. The front of the device features a 32Mp selfie camera. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a triple-rear-camera module that makes use of a primary 50MP camera. The smartphone also features an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP monochrome lens.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Operating System and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. OnePlus Nord 2 5G features Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top and is backed by a 4500mAh battery unit with support for 65W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Price and Verdict

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been launched with a price tag of Rs 36,990 for its 6GB + 128GB variant whereas OnePlus Nord 2 5G costs Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Galaxy A53 5G is a better smartphone when it comes to cameras as it offers a quad-camera setup at the back; however, OnePlus Nord 2 5G offers slightly better CPU performance and RAM storage. Although Galaxy A53 offers an expansion of internal storage, which is unavailable in Nord 2 5G. The smartphone from OnePlus also has the edge over Galaxy A53 when it comes to pricing.