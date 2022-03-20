Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan Could be a Better Option than Jio’s Same Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers its Rs 299 prepaid plan to users with Vi Hero Benefits. It is a short-validity plan, and after the prepaid tariff hikes from the private operators, it became one of the best options in the market for users. Jio also offers a Rs 299 prepaid plan, but like always, it offers something extra than its competition. However, here you should know that there are a few things that could make Vi’s plan a better option than what Jio is offering.

Vodafone Idea is Offering Rs 299 Plan With a Ton of Benefits, Which Might Make it Better than What Airtel and Jio are Offering

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers its Rs 299 prepaid plan with a short validity of 28 days. For these 28 days, users get 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. In addition to this, users get Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer. There’s also an added over-the-top (OTT) subscription of Vi Movies & TV Classic access included.

In contrast to this, Jio offers its prepaid plan with the exact same validity, voice calling, and SMS benefits. However, the data offered with Jio’s plan is 2GB daily which is 500MB more than what users get with Vi’s plan.

While this is something to consider for Jio users, it is also true that Vi’s plan bundles Vi Hero Benefits, which hold a lot of value. The emergency data offered under Data Delights, unlimited high-speed data with the Binge All Night benefit, and Weekend Data Rollover offer to use the leftover fair-usage-policy (FUP) data from the weekdays on the weekends is just too good to ignore.

Not to forget, Airtel also offers a Rs 299 prepaid plan to the customers. With this plan, users get 28 days of validity, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and Airtel Thanks benefits. It is not much different from that of Vi’s plan, but it doesn’t come with the kind of benefits that Vi Hero Unlimited bundles for the users.