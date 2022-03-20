Vivo Smartphone With Model Number V2196A Approved at 3C Certification

While the rumours of Vivo’s flagship Vivo X80 series are circulating around, a new Vivo smartphone has emerged over the web. A smartphone with model number V2196A from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has been approved at the 3C certification site in China. The report comes in from a tipster according to which the listing of the device at the certification site has also revealed charging details that might come with it. Let’s take a look.

Details on the Upcoming Smartphone

The smartphone at 3C listing was spotted by known tipster WHYLAB which shows that a Vivo smartphone is arriving soon. The listing shows that the device has a 20V and 4A charging speed which means that it will come with 80W charging support. The approved smartphone is 5G enabled and is expected to launch soon. The tipster further suggests that the earlier charging standard of 66W fast charge is most likely to be featured in lower models from the company and 80W fast charge is going to be the new standard.

Vivo is working on multiple devices including the Vivo X80, Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note, and the sub-brands iQOO Neo6 which are going to feature 80W fast charge technology. Out of these the flagship Vivo X80 series is expected to arrive soon and previous reports have given us an idea about the devices. The series is expected to consist of Vivo X80, X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ smartphones.

Vivo X80 Series Specs

Reports suggest that both Pro and Pro+ will have 6.78” AMOLED displays. The report suggests that the Vivo X80 Pro+ will use a QHD+ LTPO 2 panel, while the regular Pro will offer an FHD+ resolution. Talking about the processors, Vivo X80 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset while the Pro model will feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

A previous report has also provided intel on the camera details of the devices including the vanilla model which falls in line with the new details revealed by the tipster. Vivo X80 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, and a 12MP sensor with 2X optical zoom. Vivo X80 Pro might arrive with a quad-camera setup headlined by a combination of 50MP + 50MP sensors along with a 12MP sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ model is rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup as well with 50MP + 48MP sensors along with a 50MP sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom as well. The Pro+ model will also feature a 50MP front camera whereas Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are expected to sport a 44MP front camera. Furthermore, both Pro and Pro+ devices could be backed by a 4700mAh battery.