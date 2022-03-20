Modi Govt Is Building Secure 5G Ecosystem With BSNL for India’s Future

As more of the data is stored and transacted digitally, it can be hacked and accessed by people with malicious intent. Thus, network security is a major focus for the current Indian government. With 5G, the way people and machines connect will evolve into something entirely different than 4G; of course, in a better way.

To ensure that the 5G future of India is safe, the Modi government is only allowing equipment from trusted vendors to be a part of the mobile networks. We saw it in the 5G trials first, where none of the Chinese telecom vendors could participate. Then, there’s the trusted list of vendors who can supply equipment to the telcos. None of the telecom operators in India can take equipment from vendors who are not on the trusted list of the government.

The Indian government is wary of who can be a part of the country’s 5G networks in the long run, including both core and non-core networks. But this is not all. The drive for India’s self-reliance with future network technologies is run by the state-run telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

BSNL to Come Out With Indigenous 4G and 5G

What’s peculiar is, despite rough financials, BSNL was forced by the Modi government to come out with homegrown 4G instead of partnering with a foreign vendor. While this might look like a bad decision in the short run, BSNL would become the first operator to introduce completely homegrown 4G and 5G in India. That would really count as something.

BSNL might launch 4G and 5G on August 15, 2022. This would just be the start. With BSNL launching homegrown 4G, a sort of market expertise and a scope for innovation would arrive for the Indian Telecom gear manufacturers. Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which had no prior experience of working as a telecom vendor and supplying 4G radios, now can do it not just for BSNL but other telcos as well.

With homegrown 4G and 5G networks, users won’t have to worry about their data falling into prying hands. This would keep the future of India secure and avoid any threats to the nation with regard to mobile networks.

Telecom PLI Scheme to Push More Companies to Manufacture Within India

With the telecom Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the government is inviting multinational firms and gear makers to come and manufacture telecom equipment within India. This further gives the government more control over the security of these equipment and verifying whether they are safe or not.

Further, it would boost the economy of the country. Homegrown 4G and 5G with BSNL along with the telecom PLI scheme would add more jobs and provide a necessary boost to the economy.