OPPO Reno 8Z (CPH2547) Geekbench Listing Spotted, Should Launch Soon

The OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno8 Pro+ were the first smartphones in the Reno8 series to be released in China. The OPPO Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro were first introduced by the firm in India in July. In India, the Chinese Reno8 Pro+ was introduced under the name Reno8 Pro.

The company is also getting ready to introduce the Reno 8Z 5G smartphone, which will be the fourth model in the Reno8 series. Live pictures of the Reno8 Z 5G were released a few weeks ago, and the device was discovered on the NBTC listing a few months ago. Now that the phone has been found on the Geekbench database, it appears that the debut of the device is only around the corner.

OPPO Reno 8Z 5G Geekbench Listing Details

On the website Geekbench, the future OPPO phone with CPH2457 has been listed. The OPPO Reno 8Z has previously been confirmed to be this model number. A Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core CPU with six cores clocked at and two cores at 2.21GHz will power the Reno 8Z 5G. The Adreno 619 GPU will be paired with the SoC. This is the same Snapdragon 695 5G SoC that we previously saw in the Reno 7Z 5G.

Not only does the listing imply that the handset will have 8GB of RAM, but we can also anticipate that there will be additional RAM and storage options for the phone. The system will ship with Android 12 preinstalled, which is based on ColorOS 12. In the single-core and multi-core tests, the Reno 8Z scored 687 and 1920 points, respectively.

OPPO Reno 8Z 5G Specifications (expected)

According to earlier rumours and leaks, the OPPO Reno 8Z 5G would include a triple-camera configuration on the rear. With a 4,500mAh battery unit and 33W rapid charging capability, the Reno 8Z will be available. Additionally, it has a speaker grille at the bottom, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.