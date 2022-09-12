Satellite Broadband Services Launched for India by Hughes

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The new broadband service would help with improving network performance, removing connectivity gaps, supporting bandwidth requirements, cellular operators, and more. For the unaware, HCI already provides satellite broadband access to more than 200,000 businesses in India. 

Satellite Broadband

Hughes Communications India Private Limited (HCI) has announced the launch of satellite broadband services for the Indian market. It is a commercial launch of High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) broadband service, a first for India. Hughes will leverage the Ku-band capacity from the ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) GSAT-11 and GSAT-29 satellites with Hughes JUPITER platform ground technology for delivering high-speed broadband across India. The launch of commercial HTS broadband service is a good thing for the Indian market because it means underserved areas where terrestrial networks can't reach will now also be able to get connectivity services. Hughes Communications said that the service they launched supports Wi-Fi hotspots for community internet access, managed SD-WAN Solutions, satellite internet for small businesses, and backhaul to extend mobile network reach.

Partho Banerjee, president and managing director, HCI, said, "With support from ISRO, we are happy to announce the commercial launch of India's first HTS broadband service."

Banerjee added that the new broadband service would help with improving network performance, remove connectivity gaps, support bandwidth requirements, cellular operators, and more. For the unaware, HCI already provides satellite broadband access to more than 200,000 businesses in India.

