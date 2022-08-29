iPhone 13 Base Variant Now Rs 17000 More Pocket Friendly

Apple's iPhone 13 series saw a great response despite slow production due to components shortage across the world. One of the biggest contributors to the iPhone 13's success could be its price which started at the same point from where the iPhone 12 series started. Apple's iPhone 13 series is now available at a very big discount in India. Note that there are different online and offline retailers of iPhones, and you might get a different price with each of them. Right now, if you want the iPhone 13's base variant from Apple at a discounted rate, then you can get it from Flipkart. On Amazon, there's no more base variant with 128GB; only a 256GB variant is there. Let's take a look at the price that the users will get when they purchase the iPhone 13 from Flipkart.

iPhone 13 Discounted Price on Flipkart

The iPhone 13's base variant with 128GB is available on Flipkart for only Rs 65,999. This is a discount of Rs 16,000 over the original MRP of the device, which is Rs 79,900. There's an additional discount of Rs 1,000 when the user purchases the device from an HDFC Bank credit card. Users can also check out other offers on the device that Flipkart is offering.

The iPhone 13 could still be a good buy for users despite the nearby launch of the iPhone 14 series. Apple has scheduled a new launch event for the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8 on September 7, 2022. It would be streamed virtually on YouTube as well as the official website of Apple.

The iPhone 14 series would feature iPhones with a completely new design. It could be a wise decision to wait for a little before purchasing the iPhone 13 series device right now as it could get a severe price cut in India during the festive season of Diwali once the iPhone 14 series is also available.