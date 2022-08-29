Resident Evil Won’t Get a New Season on Netflix

Netflix premiered the horror action series 'Resident Evil' on July 14, 2022. The show, based on a video game franchise, won't get a new season. The reason given by Deadline, an entertainment website, is that the show didn't do particularly well on the Top 10 trending list on Netflix. This means that users didn't really care about the show enough.

The TV series is based on a post-apocalyptic world in 2036. The show follows Jade Wesker, who naturally fights against evil creatures to survive in the world, which is overrun by insane infected creatures. Wesker's father had strong and chilling connections with the Umbrella Corporation, and the show follows, showing her haunted past, of which her sister Billie is a big part.

Resident Evil is a known brand and already has multiple movies. It would be a sad state of affairs for the fans of the show to hear that it won't get a second season.