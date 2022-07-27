Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD Android LED TV Series Launched in India

The Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD Android LED TV series has been introduced in India, with starting costs of Rs 99,990. The television line comes in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. All of the televisions in the line include Ultra-HD (3840 x 2160) LED panels and support Dolby Atmos and HDR up to the Dolby Vision standard. The built-in three-sided LED lights of the Ambilight TV line mirror the colours on the screen for a distinctive watching experience. Let's examine the television's specifications, features, and cost.

Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Specifications and Features

The three-sided Ambilight system of LEDs, which is situated beneath the TV screen, is the distinguishing feature of the new Philips 7900 series. The Ambilight technology projects a correspondingly coloured light directly behind the TV based on the information and colours shown around the edges of the screen while something is being presented on the screen.

This is comparable to the look produced by aftermarket backlights from manufacturers like Govee and Philips, but the Ambilight TV's lighting system is built in and ready to use right out of the box. Using the TV's remote control, the lights can be specifically adjusted, managed, and even turned off as necessary.

The Philips 7900 Ambilight LED TV series also supports high dynamic range media in all popular codecs, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. A 20W speaker system is built into the 55-inch TV, which also supports Dolby Atmos audio. The television supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5, and the Ultra-HD screen offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz.

Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Price and Availability

There are three size options for the Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV series: 55 inches (Rs 99,990), 65 inches (Rs 1,49,990), and 75 inches (Rs 1,89,990). Aside from the obvious size differences, all three offer comparable specifications and features, including Ultra-HD LED screens and three-sided Ambilight LED illumination behind the screen. Through Philips' sales and distribution network, which includes online and physical multi-brand electronics retail locations, the televisions will be offered for purchase.